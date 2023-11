The Cubs exercised Hendricks' $16 million club option for 2024 on Sunday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran right-hander posted a 4.78 ERA between the 2021 and 2022 campaigns, but he rebounded last season with a 3.74 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 93:27 K:BB in 137 innings. Hendricks will enter 2024 with a secure spot in the middle of Chicago's rotation, though his fantasy ceiling is capped by his low strikeout numbers.