Hendricks appears to be lined up to start Chicago's second game of the regular season, behind Opening Day starter Justin Steele, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw Steele has emerged as the team's definitive ace, but the rotation gets a little more jumbled after that. Hendricks makes sense in the No. 2 spot, particularly as a veteran righty with Shota Imanaga, Jordan Wicks and possibly Drew Smyly joining Steele as left-handed starting options. Hendricks won't wow with strikeouts, though he's a steady pitcher who recorded a solid 3.74 ERA across 24 starts last season, giving him some fantasy value in the right matchups.