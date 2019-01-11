Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Reaches deal with Cubs
Hendricks agreed to a one-year, $7.405 million contract with the Cubs on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Hendricks will have at least one more season in Chicago as he currently is slated for free agency in 2020. The 29-year-old has been one of the most reliable starting pitchers in baseball over the last five years with a 3.07 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 2.1 BB/9 in 132 starts. Hendricks' will once again be a key piece of the Cubs' starting rotation in 2019.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Delivers much-needed victory vs. Cardinals•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Snags win No. 13 with strong performance•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Excellent in win over Diamondbacks•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Solid in loss to Brewers•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Goes five innings in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Stifles Phillies for 11th win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...