Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Reaches deal with Cubs

Hendricks agreed to a one-year, $7.405 million contract with the Cubs on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Hendricks will have at least one more season in Chicago as he currently is slated for free agency in 2020. The 29-year-old has been one of the most reliable starting pitchers in baseball over the last five years with a 3.07 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 2.1 BB/9 in 132 starts. Hendricks' will once again be a key piece of the Cubs' starting rotation in 2019.