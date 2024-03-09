Hendricks, who allowed three runs over 3.1 innings in a Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks on Friday, now has a 7.56 ERA this spring.

Hendricks has made three short appearances so far in camp and has allowed runs each time. It's a small sample size of only 8.1 total innings, so alarm bells don't need to go off yet. However, fantasy managers may want to see the veteran righty get going a bit before the regular season to feel better about his prospects early in the year. Hendricks at least looks healthier this spring compared to last, when he had his throwing routine bumped back due to his recovery from a capsular tear in 2022.