Hendricks (6-8) allowed three runs (one earned) on seven hits across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Pirates. He walked two and struck out five.

Hendricks pitched well enough, but the Cubs didn't score until the seventh inning and the veteran righty ended up with the loss. This was his first time covering at least six innings this month, and he lowered his season ERA to a solid 3.66. Hendricks has been his typical pitch-to-contact self this year with only 91 strikeouts across 132.2 innings, though he's still managed to be effective. He's in line to start again Wednesday against Atlanta on the road, which figures to be a challenging matchup.