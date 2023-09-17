Stroman allowed a hit and an unearned run over an inning of relief in Saturday's extra-innings loss to the Diamondbacks. He struck out one.

Stroman worked out of the bullpen for the second straight day, giving the righty three total innings of relief work after not pitching in a game since the end of July. Stroman was arguably the team's best starter earlier in the season, but at this point, the Cubs seem content using him as a reliever as he builds back up following the absence. He could give the rotation a boost if the team makes the playoffs, though fantasy managers may not be able to take advantage.