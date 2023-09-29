Stroman (10-9) allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and struck out two without walking a batter over two innings, taking the loss versus Atlanta on Thursday.

Stroman has pitched eight innings over four appearances since returning from a stint on the injured list, allowing eight runs (five earned) in that span. The right-hander appears set to be a relief option if the Cubs are able to secure a wild-card spot. Stroman is at a 3.95 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 119:52 K:BB through 136.2 innings across 27 outings (25 starts) this season.