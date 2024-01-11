Busch was traded from the Dodgers to the Cubs along with Yency Almonte on Thursday in exchange for two unknown minor leaguers, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Busch, who fits best at first base or designated hitter, was never going to get an extended run at those positions in Los Angeles, so this boosts his fantasy value. He is currently the favorite to beat out Matt Mervis for the starting first base job, but the Cubs aren't necessarily done making moves -- they have been linked to free agent Rhys Hoskins. Busch is already 26 and needed to repeat Triple-A to master the level (102 wRC+ as a 24-year-old in 2022, 150 wRC+ as a 25-year-old in 2023), so he could still end up being a Quad-A bat when it's all said and done. The lefty-hitting slugger will be eligible at third base to start the year. With righties Patrick Wisdom, Christopher Morel and Alexander Canario all still on the roster, it's possible Busch will sit against lefties.