Busch went 1-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-2 loss to the Padres.

The Cubs were fairly listless, managing just three total hits, and Busch's second home run of the year in the fourth inning provided all of the offense. The 26-year-old has been fairly solid so far in his first season in Chicago, posting an .850 OPS, seven RBI and the two long balls across 12 games. He'll continue to start most days against righty starters.