Hoerner (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting Sunday against the Reds.

Hoerner has been sidelined since late May by a strained left hamstring, and he'll rejoin the active roster after going 4-for-14 in four rehab games with Triple-A Iowa. The 24-year-old should reclaim the everyday role at the keystone, while Sergio Alcantara was sent to Triple-A in a corresponding move.