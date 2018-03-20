Cubs' Willson Contreras: Likely to bat cleanup
Contreras is likely best suited to hit fourth for the Cubs behind Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Contreras didn't hit fourth for the Cubs last season until June 5, as he generally was slotted into the bottom half of the lineup, though he did bat second once. From that date on, the young catcher batted .307 with 13 home runs and 38 RBI in 44 games batting cleanup. With studs like Bryant and Rizzo in front of him, Contreras could easily surpass the 74 RBI he posted in 2017. The 25-year-old figures to be one of the top fantasy producers at the catcher position.
