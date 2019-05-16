Cubs' Yu Darvish: Strikes out 11 in no-decision
Darvish allowed two runs on five hits across 5.1 innings Wednesday against the Reds but did not factor into the decision. He struck out 11 and did not issue any walks.
Though he failed to complete six innings for the eighth time in nine starts this year, Darvish still put together his most encouraging outing of the season. The 11 strikeouts are a season high, and the zero walks are a welcome sight for the righty after issuing four or more walks four times in his past five starts. Darvish will look to build on this his next time out Monday against the Phillies.
