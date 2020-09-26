site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: On bench for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Varsho isn't in the lineup for the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Rockies.
Varsho reached base three times during Friday's matinee, and he'll take a seat for the second game. Tim Locastro will start in center field.
