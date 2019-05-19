Vargas was placed on the minor-league injured list with biceps tendinitis, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Vargas last took the mound for Double-A Jackson on May 9, but it's unclear when he sustained the injury as he was only placed on the IL within the last few days. The 22-year-old is expected to be out a couple weeks but should return sometime in June.

