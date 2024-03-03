Marte went 2-for-3 with two doubles in Saturday's spring game against the Angels.

Marte has hit safely in all five Cactus League games, going 8-for-13 with three extra-base hits. He will be Arizona's primary second baseman. Since moving to the keystone in 2022, Marte has played 137 and 150 games in successive seasons. He was bedeviled by hamstring issues when the Diamondbacks made him a full-time center fielder from 2019 to 2021.