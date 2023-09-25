Marte (illness) is out of the lineup for Monday's series finale against the Yankees, but he said he expects to return to the starting nine for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Marte will hit the bench for the second game in a row while he recovers from a bout with the stomach flu, but he noted Monday that he's feeling better than he did a day earlier. He'll likely go through a workout early Tuesday before the Diamondbacks determine if he's fit to return to the lineup for the series opener in Chicago. With a .991 OPS thus far in September, Marte is doing his part to ensure the Diamondbacks stay in the thick of the National League wild-card race.