Marte started at second base and went 2-for-4 with walk, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 15-4 win over the White Sox.

Marte did not play Sunday's game due to an illness and was held out of the starting lineup Monday, although he entered that game as a pinch hitter. He's hit in five straight games when starting, going 10-for-20 with three home runs, a double, six RBI and seven runs scored.