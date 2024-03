The Diamondbacks reassigned Newman to minor-league camp Sunday.

After joining Arizona in January on a minor-league deal that included an invitation to big-league spring training, Newman posted an underwhelming .599 OPS over 20 games in Cactus League play to take himself out of consideration for a utility role. Unless he opts out of his minor-league deal and pursues opportunities with another organization, Newman is set to begin the season at Triple-A Reno.