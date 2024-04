Newman started at second base and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta.

The Diamondbacks selected Newman's contract from Triple-A Reno after Geraldo Perdomo (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list. He'll require surgery and is expected to miss at least one month. Newman has experience all around the infield and could get starts against left-handers, as was the case Sunday. Blaze Alexander, another right-handed hitter, started at shortstop Sunday.