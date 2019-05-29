Kelly (4-6) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over 6.2 innings, taking the loss in a 6-2 loss to the Rockies on Tuesday.

Kelly has now allowed 18 runs over his last 24.2 innings, a 6.57 ERA over that span. The rookie has a 4.83 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP through his first 11 starts, with 45 strikeouts over 59.2 innings. Kelly is expected to start Sunday at home versus the Mets.