Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Falls to Rockies
Kelly (4-6) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over 6.2 innings, taking the loss in a 6-2 loss to the Rockies on Tuesday.
Kelly has now allowed 18 runs over his last 24.2 innings, a 6.57 ERA over that span. The rookie has a 4.83 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP through his first 11 starts, with 45 strikeouts over 59.2 innings. Kelly is expected to start Sunday at home versus the Mets.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Has disastrous outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Earns fourth win•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Absorbs second straight loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Knocked around in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Notches third win•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Misses out on two step•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...