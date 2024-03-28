The Diamondbacks placed Grichuk (ankle) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Grichuk didn't appear in any Cactus League games while he was still limited to begin spring training following his January surgery to remove bone spurs from his right ankle, but he was able to take some at-bats in minor-league games on the back fields during the final week of camp, per MLB.com reports. He's not expected to be in store for a long stay on the shelf and could even be ready for activation when first eligible April 5 if he's able to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend.