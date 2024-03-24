Grichuk (ankle) ran the bases Friday for the first time this spring, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Grichuk's status for Opening Day has not yet been determined, but time is running short and the Diamondbacks may opt to place him on the injured list instead of rushing him back. "Based on how he looks right now, everything is going pretty well," Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said. "I don't think it's going to be too long if in fact [the IL] is the direction we have to go." The outfielder has been taking live batting practice, and it sounds like the team's decision-makers believe Grichuk can step into game conditions without much spring activity. Arizona and Cleveland will play two exhibition games Monday and Tuesday, which could give Grichuk plate opportunities to prepare for the regular season. If he does open on the IL, Jake McCarthy would likely nab the final outfield spot.