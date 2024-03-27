Share Video

Manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Wednesday that Grichuk (ankle) will begin the season on the injured list, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Lovullo said the goal is to get Grichuk a few extra games in at Triple-A Reno before he makes his Diamondbacks debut, so it's likely he only spends the minimum 10 days on the IL. The 32-year-old outfielder sat out the entire Cactus League schedule while recovering from offseason ankle surgery, but he has resumed taking batting practice and running around the bases.

