Manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Wednesday that Grichuk (ankle) will begin the season on the injured list, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Lovullo said the goal is to get Grichuk a few extra games in at Triple-A Reno before he makes his Diamondbacks debut, so it's likely he only spends the minimum 10 days on the IL. The 32-year-old outfielder sat out the entire Cactus League schedule while recovering from offseason ankle surgery, but he has resumed taking batting practice and running around the bases.