Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Another rehab start coming Monday
Ray (oblique) will make his third rehab start at Triple-A Reno on Monday, the Associated Press reports.
There had been some sentiment that Ray might make his next turn in the Arizona rotation following his second outing June 19 with Reno, but since the lefty covered only 4.1 innings and threw 66 pitches in that outing, the team brass likely wants to see his build up his arm a little more. Assuming Ray performs up to snuff while tossing around 80-to-90 pitches in Monday's start, he could be activated from the 10-day disabled list and slot back into the big-league rotation as early as June 30 against the Giants. Manager Torey Lovullo has expressed a reluctance to deploy a six-man rotation, so Shelby Miller (elbow) or Clay Buchholz would seemingly be most at risk of surrendering a starting spot to Ray.
