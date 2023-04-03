McGough struck out one over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning to save Sunday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.
McGough dispatched the two hitters he faced on nine pitches to record the first save of his MLB career. He'd been a closer in Japan the last two seasons, and the Diamondbacks rolled the dice in bringing him back stateside. The right-hander impressed in the Cactus League, putting him in the mix to save games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Scott McGough: Scuttles save opportunity•
-
Diamondbacks' Scott McGough: Closes out Monday's win•
-
Diamondbacks' Scott McGough: Gives up first spring runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Scott McGough: Tossing hitless spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Scott McGough: Continues scoreless run•
-
Diamondbacks' Scott McGough: Signs with Diamondbacks•