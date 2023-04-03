McGough struck out one over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning to save Sunday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

McGough dispatched the two hitters he faced on nine pitches to record the first save of his MLB career. He'd been a closer in Japan the last two seasons, and the Diamondbacks rolled the dice in bringing him back stateside. The right-hander impressed in the Cactus League, putting him in the mix to save games.