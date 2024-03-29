Gallen (1-0) earned the win over Colorado on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Gallen notched just three punchouts in the win, though he did rack up a healthy 15 swinging strikes. He didn't face much stress in the outing, as Arizona put up 14 runs in the third frame to turn the contest into a laugher. The right-hander posted a career-high 17 wins last season for a Diamondbacks team that surprised by reaching the World Series, and he remains the team's ace despite the recent signing of Jordan Montgomery. If history is any indication, Gallen should see his strikeout numbers trend up as the season rolls along -- he's never posted a K/9 below 9.4 in any of his five MLB campaigns.