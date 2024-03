Gallen allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four over 4.1 scoreless innings in Sunday's start against the Angels.

Gallen threw 58 pitches (34 strikes) in his third Cactus League start and had to pitch into the fifth inning to get the count up that high. The right-hander said Sunday was the best he's felt this spring, per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. Gallen will get one more spring start that should prepare him for a pitch-count range he'd need to be at for Opening Day.