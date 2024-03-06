Gallen will make his first start of spring training Thursday against the Rangers.
Gallen's thrown live batting practice and in a simulated game on the back fields in preparation for his Thursday debut. He'll be followed by Merrill Kelly on Friday, and Arizona's top two starters should each get four starts through the month before Gallen takes the ball Opening Day, March 28, against the Rockies.
