Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Injury not believed to be serious
There is currently no plan for Greinke to get any tests done on his groin, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Greinke, who was scheduled to pitch five innings during Wednesday's Cactus League contest, exited in the second inning with right groin tightness. Fortunately, the issue isn't thought to be anything overly serious, and manager Torey Lovullo said he remains optimistic that Greinke will be ready to go for the start of the season. Consider the 34-year-old righty day-to-day at this point.
