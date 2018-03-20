Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Will start Wednesday

Greinke (groin) is slated to pitch in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Greinke felt fine Monday a day after his 40-pitch bullpen session, so the Diamondbacks will work the right-hander back into the pitching schedule in what will mark his penultimate spring start. After Wednesday's outing, Greinke is set to make his final exhibition appearance March 26 against the Indians at Chase Field. That will remove him from consideration for Opening Day nod March 29 against the Rockies, but Greinke is expected to be ready to take the hill for the Diamondbacks' third game of the season.