Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Will start Wednesday
Greinke (groin) is slated to pitch in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Greinke felt fine Monday a day after his 40-pitch bullpen session, so the Diamondbacks will work the right-hander back into the pitching schedule in what will mark his penultimate spring start. After Wednesday's outing, Greinke is set to make his final exhibition appearance March 26 against the Indians at Chase Field. That will remove him from consideration for Opening Day nod March 29 against the Rockies, but Greinke is expected to be ready to take the hill for the Diamondbacks' third game of the season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Satisfied with bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Set for bullpen Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Opening Day start in jeopardy?•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Injury not believed to be serious•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Leaves Wednesday's contest after one inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Fastball in mid-80s•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...