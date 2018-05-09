Verdugo was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Verdugo will head back to the minors in order to clear a spot on the roster for Yasiel Puig (ankle), who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. The top prospect was set to lose a good amount of playing time with Puig returning to action, so the Dodgers opted to send him back to the minors to get everyday at-bats with Oklahoma City. He hit a fine .265/.306/.382 across 37 plate appearances with the big club and should be back at some point this season.