Rosario isn't on the Dodgers' roster for their NLDS matchup against Arizona, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

After slashing .256/.301/.408 across 133 plate appearances since joining the Dodgers, Rosario will be inactive to begin Los Angeles' postseason run. Kolten Wong secured a spot on the roster and looks to be in position to serve as a reserve infielder against the D-backs.