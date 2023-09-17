Rosario went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Mariners.

The light-hitting Rosario had a chance at a cycle, but grounded out in the eighth inning. Prior to Sunday, he'd gone 7-for-26 (.269) over 12 games in September, playing in a part-time role. He's hit .255 with the Dodgers, and he's at a .263/.305/.383 slash line with six home runs, 56 RBI, 67 runs scored, 14 steals, 25 doubles and eight triples over 134 contests this season when accounting for his time with the Guardians. If the Dodgers opt to rest Mookie Betts or Miguel Rojas more often down the stretch, Rosario could see an uptick in playing time.