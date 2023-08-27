Rosario went 1-for-2 with a walk, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a loss to Boston on Saturday.

Rosario got the start at second base and plated a run with an infield single in the first inning. The veteran then drew a walk in the fourth, stole second and came around to score the Dodgers' second run. However, Rosario was lifted for a left-handed hitter when righty Garrett Whitlock came on to pitch for the Red Sox in the seventh frame. Rosario is slashing .239/.282/.463 with three homers, 13 RBI, 10 runs and two steals over 23 contests since joining the Dodgers on July 26.