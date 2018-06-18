Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set for sim game Monday

Kershaw (back) will throw a simulated game Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Kershaw will ramp things up after throwing a successful 55-pitch simulated outing Friday. If all goes well during Monday's session, the southpaw will tentatively throw one final bullpen before being cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment. It sounds like Kershaw is still on track to return in early July, barring any setbacks.

