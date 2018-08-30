Urias was promoted from High-A Rancho Cucamonga to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, who is working his way back from June 2017 shoulder surgery, has made six appearances in the lower rungs of the minors, accruing a 4.22 ERA and 19:4 K:BB across 10.2 innings. While Urias' velocity was down notably from its pre-surgery peak in his initial outings in the minors, he seems to have progressed nicely of late, with Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles relaying that the lefty's fastball topped out around 94 miles per hour in his appearance Monday for Rancho Cucamonga. Urias will require a little more time on the farm to build up his arm after the long layoff, but he could join the Dodgers at some point in September and give the club a multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen.