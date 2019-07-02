Dodgers' Justin Turner: Nursing sore elbow
Turner had X-rays on his elbow and wrist come back negative after being hit by a pitch Sunday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Turner didn't actually start Sunday but was still hit by a pitch in his pinch-hit appearance. The 34-year-old is taking Tuesday to rest up but appears to have avoided a more serious injury. Edwin Rios is starting at third base in his absence.
