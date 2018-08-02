Dodgers' Justin Turner: Reinstated, in Thursday's lineup

Turner (groin) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will man third base and bat third against Milwaukee on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Turner will immediately return to action after spending the minimum 10 days on the DL with a right groin strain. Across 50 games this year, he's hit just .259/.354/.398 with five home runs and 20 RBI, and will likely cede some starts to Max Muncy and Manny Machado at the hot corner as the dog days of August begin.