Dodgers' Justin Turner: Tuesday's start now in question

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reported after their win Sunday that Turner (ankle) may actually not end up starting Tuesday because his left ankle is still sore, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Earlier in the day Sunday, it sounded as though Turner was all set to return to the Dodgers' starting lineup Tuesday but he's still having some trouble with his sprained left ankle. He's expected to be evaluated Monday during the Dodgers' off day and manager Dave Roberts will make a corresponding decision on his status for Tuesday's game. With the Dodgers already having clinched a division title and on their way to clinching the best record in the National League, there is no rush to bring Turner back and risk further injury.