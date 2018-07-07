Dodgers' Kenta Maeda: Keeps rolling in no-decision

Maeda didn't factor into the decision against the Angels on Friday, despite a strong outing that saw him give up one earned run on three hits over 5.2 innings, striking out nine and walking two in the Dodgers' eventual 3-2 defeat.

Maeda has been on fire over his last three starts, as he's now yielded just three earned runs and struck out 27 batters over his last 19.2 innings. He boasts a solid 3.24 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP and a 98:31 K:BB through 80.1 innings this season, and will look to keep his recent run of form going in his next start on the road against the Padres next Wednesday.

