Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Betts will be the team's shortstop moving forward, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Roberts referred to the move as "permanent, for now," as Betts and Gavin Lux are flip-flopping infield positions due to the latter's defensive issues at shortstop. Betts did start 12 games at shortstop last season, so the position isn't totally foreign to him. Of course, he's been an outfielder for the overwhelming majority of his career, so asking him to become a full-time shortstop at 31 is ambitious. For fantasy purposes, Betts now should pick up a third position of eligibility early on in the season.