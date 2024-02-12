Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced Feb. 3 at the team's Fan Fest event that Betts will remain the team's leadoff hitter in 2024, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Roberts' announcement doesn't come as a major surprise after Betts hit leadoff in all 151 of his starts in 2023 on his way to finishing second in the National League MVP balloting while slashing .307/.408/.579 with 39 home runs, 107 RBI, 126 runs and 14 stolen bases. His run total was good for fourth in baseball last season, and if health prevails, Betts could have a chance at besting his previous career high of 135 runs during the 2024 campaign. He'll be batting in front of Freddie Freeman and free-agent pickup Shohei Ohtani (elbow), whom Roberts confirmed would hit second and third, respectively. Freeman had already hit regularly out of the two hole in 2023, while Ohtani should represent an upgrade in the No. 3 spot over catcher Will Smith, who made 88 starts out of that lineup spot last season. In addition to the arrival of Ohtani, Betts' fantasy appeal should also get a boost by virtue of having eligibility at both outfield and second base, something he didn't have in most fantasy leagues to begin the 2023 season. Roberts previously said earlier in the offseason that Betts will be a full-time second baseman in 2024 after moving between both the infield and outfield last season.