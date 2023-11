Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said Wednesday that Betts will play a lot of second base next year, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Betts made 62 starts at second base in 2023 and showed well, so the Dodgers are comfortable making that a regular thing moving forward. Gomes also noted within the same conversation Wednesday that Miguel Vargas and Michael Busch might have to transition to the corner outfield in order to carve out significant playing time at the MLB level.