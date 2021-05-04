Bauer will start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs and could pitch on short rest in the future, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers lost Dustin May over the weekend to a season-ending elbow injury, and the club is also without long relievers Tony Gonsolin (shoulder) and David Price (hamstring), who could typically be used to start games if needed. Manager Dave Roberts mentioned Monday that he has considered pitching Bauer every four days until the pitching staff can return to health. "We've thought about it, yeah," said Roberts. "There's a scenario that it could happen. We do a good job of listening to the player, as well, if they have some sort of track record or experience -- which Trevor does. We're going to talk through it."