Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are each expected to start a contest in the team's season-opening two-game set in Korea that begins March 20, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Glasnow and Yamamoto were both acquired in the offseason as part of a major overhaul of the team's pitching staff, and it appears that both hurlers will get a chance to make their regular-season Dodgers debut in Korea. It isn't yet clear which of the two will get the ball first, but Glasnow may be the slight favorite given that Yamamoto hasn't yet thrown an MLB pitch. Los Angeles has a unique opening schedule in that they play three exhibition contests in California following the Padres series before resuming the regular season against St. Louis on March 28. With that in mind, it's possible that both hurlers could pitch twice within the team's first four regular-season contests, though there's no indication yet that the team will line up starters that way.