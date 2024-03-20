Glasnow tossed five innings, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out three batters in a no-decision against the Padres in South Korea on Wednesday.

Glasnow retired six of the first seven batters he faced before a Tyler Wade walk, a wild pitch and a Xander Bogaerts single gave the Padres their first run in the third inning. Glasnow ran into more trouble in the fourth, as he walked the inning's first two batters before Jurickson Profar notched a bunt single to load the bases, but the right-handed hurler then induced a double play and escaped the jam with just one more run on his ledger. The Dodgers' new ace finished his outing with a 1-2-3 fifth frame, ending with 77 pitches (including 44 strikes). Aside from the four free passes, Glasnow looked strong in his Los Angeles debut, and he can be expected to even out his control as the campaign progresses after posting a walk rate south of eight percent each of the past three seasons.