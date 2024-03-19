Buehler (elbow) threw three innings of live batting practice recently and his fastball was up to 97 mph, per the Just Baseball Show podcast.

This news was directly from Buehler on the podcast, with the pitcher also stating that he hasn't had much problem with the "up-down" this go around, so it sounds like he is progressing with his throwing program. Buehler wouldn't be able to throw a full season in the majors this year regardless of how ready he is now, so the Dodgers are slow playing him out of the gates. He is expected to open the year on the injured list and he could join the rotation sometime in the first couple months of the season.