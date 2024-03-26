Buehler (elbow) threw four simulated innings before Monday's exhibition against the Angels, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Buehler won't be ready for Opening Day, but he continues to move in a promising direction. Manager Dave Roberts noted that the right-hander is "close" to being sent out on a rehab assignment, though he'll need to bounce back well from Monday's outing and toss a side session later in the week before a decision is made on when that might be. "He's been through the rehab process, facing his own hitters, the simulated games quite a bit over the last year," said Roberts. "I think he's sort of over it." The team should know more about the next steps for Buehler once he throws his next bullpen.