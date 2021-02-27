McKinstry is aiming to break camp with the Dodgers as a utility player, Rowan Kavner of Dodger Insider reports.

With Enrique Hernandez now in Boston, the Dodgers have a need for a utility-type player to fill his shoes. McKinstry primarily played middle infield during his time in the minors, but he has also seen time at third base and all three outfield positions. The 25-year-old slashed .300/.366/.516 with 19 home runs and 78 RBI across two minor-league stops in 2019 and looked good in spring training last year, so he has a legitimate shot at making the Opening Day roster.