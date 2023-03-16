Perhaps no position has as wide a gap between the top player and all others than the designated hitter position. Yordan Alvarez has a stranglehold of the top spot, per 2023 Fantasy baseball ADP, with the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, Shohei Ohtani and Eloy Jimenez fighting for the No. 2 spot. So, when there's such a chasm between one player and the rest, how should that affect your 2023 Fantasy baseball draft strategy?

One approach is to simply grade Alvarez against the top players at other positions and not select him early because he's a cut above other DHs. A reliable set of 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings would allow you to stack up Alvarez versus the top options at other positions. If you're looking for 2023 Fantasy baseball advice, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2023 MLB schedule or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball CF rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball CF picks:

1. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees: It will be hard to Judge to top last year's historic 62-homer season, but he doesn't have to in order to remain the top center fielder. Judge contributes enough in other areas to remain elite at his position even with a drop-off in home runs. Last year, he set career-highs in batting average (.311), runs scored (133), RBI (131) and stolen bases (16), giving him a high floor to couple with his high ceiling.

2. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels: Last year saw Trout hit home runs at the highest rate (8.0%) of his career as he smacked 40 long balls. This came as he missed 43 games, so he was projected to hit 54 home runs over a 162 game season. The back injury which limited him in 2022 is now a thing of the past, and he'll look to reclaim his throne as, perhaps, the best all-around player in the game.

3. George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays: Springer has struggled to stay on the field in recent years, but Toronto acquiring Kevin Kiermaier should lessen the demand of Springer at center field. When the former Astro is in the lineup, few are better as he's hit 47 homers over the last two seasons, despite missing one-third of the games. He also had a resurgent year on the base paths in 2022, swiping more bags (14) than he had over the previous three seasons combined (11). See more top Fantasy baseball center fielders here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball DH rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball DH picks:

1. Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros: A nagging hand injury has kept him out of spring training, but he is expected to be available for Opening Day. The 25-year-old has power to every part of the field and is sitting in the middle of a World Series lineup, making him the top designated hitter in SportsLine's rankings.

2. Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox: He was limited to 84 games last season due to an injury, but he lost weight during the offseason and is expected to be primarily deployed as a designated hitter this year. Jimenez hit .295 with 16 home runs and 54 RBI in his limited action in 2022, so he has a high ceiling if he can stay on the field this year.

3. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels: It is rare to find a two-way star in the modern era, but Ohtani certainly fits the bill. He hit 34 home runs, scored 90 runs and drove in 95 last year to go along with his success on the mound. Ohtani has also reached double digits in steals in four of the last five seasons, so he gets the job done in multiple categories. See more top Fantasy baseball designated hitters and be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball tiers for each position here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings, advice

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who lands in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is barely going off the board in the top 125 picks, but is projected to outperform starters such as Aaron Nola, Shane McClanahan and Brandon Woodruff. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So how should your 2023 Fantasy baseball tiers look and when exactly should you be targeting each position? And which starting pitcher is coming from off-the-radar to finish as one of the top 10 players at his position? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Joey Votto's disappointing season, and find out.